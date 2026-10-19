Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center cafeteria fails health inspection; 200 live roaches found in kitchen

The cafeteria and patient kitchen at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center have been temporarily closed after failing a recent public health inspection, after officials found black slime and more than 200 live cockroaches in the facility.

Chicago Department of Public Health records show the Rendezvous Café and patient kitchen at Illinois Masonic failed an inspection on Friday.

A buildup of black slime was found on the ice machine, and was dripping onto ice cubes used in food preparation. Inspectors also found more than 200 live cockroaches in multiple areas of the facility, including the main food preparation areas, grill, deep fryer, and dry storage areas.

Inspectors also found milk crates being used as shelves, a torn door gasket on a food prep cooler, grease buildup on cooking equipment, a leaking kitchen sink in the food prep area,

Inspectors ordered the cafeteria and kitchen to clean and sanitize all surfaces, and have the facility serviced by a pest control company to eliminate all pest activity.

In a statement, Illinois Masonic officials said, "We recognize the importance of maintaining the highest standards for food safety and are taking the necessary steps to address the findings and meet all requirements to safely resume kitchen operations."

While the cafeteria and patient kitchen are closed, hospital officials said patients are receiving meals from an alternative food preparation service provider.