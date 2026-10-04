Advocate Health Care breast cancer patients honored during Bears-Jets game at Soldier Field

It wasn't just a big day at Soldier Field for the Chicago Bears, who won 23-12 over the New York Jets. It was also a celebratory day for ten Advocate Health Care breast cancer patients.

The ten patients, along with their family members and care teams, were honored during Sunday's annual Real Bears Fans Wear Pink game. Patients affected by other cancers also took part in activities throughout the afternoon.

During halftime, Advocate breast cancer patients, clinicians and supporters unfurled a giant pink ribbon. Two patients, Patti Hasemann of Aurora and Kandee Koehler of Whiting, Indiana, marked treatment milestones with a special bell-ringing ceremony.

Advocate Health Care surgical oncologist and Illinois cancer service line leader Dr. Nikolaos Dallas participated in the pregame coin toss.

The annual Real Bears Fans Wear Pink game acknowledges breast cancer patients and survivors and raises awareness during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

This year, Advocate's alignment with the NFL's Crucial Catch campaign expanded the game's cancer awareness efforts to include patients affected by colon, cervical, prostate and lung cancers, as well as childhood cancer.