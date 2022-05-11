Advocate Aurora Health merging with Charlotte-based Atrium Health

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Advocate Aurora Health will be merging with Atrium Health.

Atrium Health is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

"The new organization will be headquartered in Charlotte, while continuing to maintain a strong organizational presence in Chicago and Milwaukee, including a new institute for health equity located in Milwaukee," officials said in a written statement.

The new health system will cover Illinois, Wisconsin, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Alabama. Officials said there will be over 5.5 million patients served by the organization, officials said.

The merger will lead to combined revenues of more than $27 billion.

The combined organization will be headquartered in Charlotte while maintaining a strong presence in Chicago and Milwaukee with a new institute for health equity located in Milwaukee.