Does your child have ADHD or vision problems? Optometrist says both share similar symptoms

Optometrist says vision problems in kids can be misdiagnosed for ADHD

Optometrist says vision problems in kids can be misdiagnosed for ADHD

Optometrist says vision problems in kids can be misdiagnosed for ADHD

Does your child have Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder or a functional vision problem?

Neuro-optometrist Dr. Bryce Appelbaum, a Maryland-based doctor board certified in vision therapy and graduate of the Illinois College of Optometry, says an ADHD diagnosis isn't complete without ruling out a functional vision problem.

"Symptoms of ADD or ADHD and functional vision problems are so, so similar," he said. "If our eyes can't coordinate together as a team. If the inside muscles of the eyes are having a hard time focusing and making something clear and keeping it clear, from difficulty tracking our eyes, it's so much harder to sustain visual attention than it should be, and our mind's ability to stay focused is deeply embedded in our eye's ability to stay focused."

So, how can this impact a child's behavior?

"A child who is squirmy with desk work, loses their place with reading or prefers to rely on their ears rather than their eyes in the classroom setting or reading at home with mom or dad, those are clear signs of a functional vision problem impacting their ability to use their eyes together," Dr. Appelbaum said.

For parents and teachers, Dr. Appelbaum says they can start assessing the child by looking at their performance.

"A smart child whose performance drops throughout the day, or a child who is avoiding reading, preferring to be read to, or a child whose even having a hard time maintaining eye contact. Those are clear signs that vision is not guiding, leading and isn't developed like it's intended to."

Dr. Appelbaum says research shows one in 10 kids has a vision problem significant enough to impact learning. More than 80 percent of what a child learns in the classroom comes through the visual processing of information.

For more about functional vision problems, follow Dr. Appelbaum on Instagram. Additional information can be found online at MyVisionFirst and ScreenFit.