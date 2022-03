Adecco Hosting Job Fair For 100 Roles In Joliet

CHICAGO (CBS)-- CBS 2 is Working For Chicago and keeping track of businesses that are hiring.

Adecco is hiring more than 100 people to work at a new warehouse in Joliet.

It's hosting a job fair Tuesday that goes until 3p.m. at 3900 S. Brandon Rd. in Joliet.

Candidates at any experience level can apply.