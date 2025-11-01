Activists, elected officials call for Home Depot to stand against immigration raids

The ongoing immigration crackdown brought protesters to a Home Depot store in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood on Saturday.

Activists and elected officials gathered outside the Home Depot near Cicero and Armitage.

The group of protesters demanded that the retail chain take a stand against immigration raids targeting day laborers at Home Depot stores and to publicly condemn and resist ICE activity on its properties.

"You need to continue to hold these corporate head folks that benefit and profit out of the hands of immigrants that won't say a damn thing to protect people that put money in their pockets," said Ald. Jessie Fuentes (26th Ward).

A spokesperson for the Home Depot, in a statement, said, "We aren't notified that immigration enforcement activities are going to happen, and we aren't involved in the operations. We're required to follow all federal and local rules and regulations in every market where we operate."