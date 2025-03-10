Chicago finance committee approves $280K settlement for activist punched by CPD officer in 2020

Activist punched by CPD officer during 2020 protest closer to receiving $280K settlement

Activist punched by CPD officer during 2020 protest closer to receiving $280K settlement

A Chicago activist who was punched in the face by a police officer during a 2020 protest is one step closer to getting a big settlement from the city.

In a 22 to 7 decision, the committee voted in favor of that $280,000 settlement.

Miracle Boyd said it was one step closer to her finding closure in a case that's gone on for about five years.

"A racist police officer approached me, punched me, knocked my tooth out," she said.

Boyd is now 23.

In 2020, the then 18-year-old activist was rallying in Grant Park at the time, calling to defund police in the wake of George Floyd's death by a police officer in Minneapolis. Some in the crowd attempted to tear down the Christopher Columbus statue.

Alderman Nick Sposato (38th) voted against the settlement agreement.

"were professional anarchists throwing fireworks at police officers and frozen bottles and so on and so forth?" he asked.

"There were objects thrown at the officers, yes," a law department spokesperson replied.

Boyd was filming with her cell phone when she saw now-former Chicago police officer Nicholas Jovanovich approach her. She said he hit her in the face "without justification." Knocking out her tooth while demanding her phone.

Eight officer body-worn cameras caught the incident, though Jovanovich was not wearing one at the time.

"it was a decolonization protest and rally, and true organizers know that they never plan actions where we are physically putting our bodies on the line to attack Chicago police officers, who we know are dangerous and could potentially harm you and unfortunately kill you," Boyd said.

She said she needed a root canal surgery after the protest—a lawsuit also citing nerve damage.

The city's finance committee moved to push the $280 settlement to a full city council vote on Wednesday.

If approved?

"They would give us justice. Give me justice and all of the other survivors and deceased victims of violence through the police," Boyd said.

She is now an activist with Good Kids Mad City, an Englewood based organization that works to prevent violence and help those impacted by violence heal with the community.

No charges were ever brought against former officer Jovanovich.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability ruled he should be separated from the department, but he resigned before he could be fired.