Activist protest over decision not to pursue federal civil rights charges in Laquan McDonald's death

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A group of activists including the grandmother and aunt of Laquan McDonald are protesting in Federal Plaza Thursday.

The protest comes after the U.S. Attorney's Office decided not to pursue federal civil rights charges against former Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke in McDonald's death.

Van Dyke shot McDonald 16 times back in 2014.

A Cook County judge sentenced Van Dyke to nearly seven years in prison after he was convicted of second-degree murder and 16 counts of aggravated battery. He was released in February after serving three and a half years for good behavior.

