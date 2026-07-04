Man accused of exposing himself, committing lewd act in South Loop, sought by Chicago police

Chicago police are searching for a man they said exposed himself and committed a lewd act in the South Loop last month.

It happened just before 7 a.m. on May 15 in the 0-100 block of East Roosevelt Road.

Police said that during the incident, the suspect exposed himself, committed a lewd act, and made unwanted contact with the victim.

The suspect is described as a Black man between 30 and 35 years old, about 6 feet tall, weighing between 150 and 160 pounds, with a scruffy and patchy beard.

The incident happened just before 7 a.m. on May 15 in the 0-100 block of East Roosevelt Road. Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mass Transit Detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, using reference number JK255153.