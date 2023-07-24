Abt Pizza Cook-off for charity a sold-out success

Making pizza for a good cause turned into a sold-out success over the weekend.

The first-ever Abt Pizza Cook-off in Glenview brought out some of the best pizza chefs in town on Sunday for charity.

Each chef baked their pizzas in an Alfa Brio outdoor pizza oven.

George's Deep Dish in Edgewater wowed the judges and took home the grand prize for chef George Bumbaris' tavern thin sausage and giardiniera pizza; winning $2,000 for the Chicago chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI).

Giordano's was the runner-up, for chef Jesse Harris' deep dish "Meat & More Meat" pizza, with pepperoni, sausage, salami, and bacon; winning $1,000 for Lurie Children's Hospital.

Gia Mia took home the People's Choice award, for chef Leo Spizziri's Neopolitan style Montanara pizza; winning $1,500 for Living Well Cancer Resources.