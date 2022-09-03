A tour of Mackinac Island, quintessential Chicago vacation spot named Best Island in Continental U.S.

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (CBS) -- As travelers hit the road this holiday weekend – there is one destination not too far from Chicago that took the number one spot for the Best Island in the Continental U.S. by readers of Travel + Leisure.

Mackinac Island is the quintessential vacation spot for Chicagoans – as it has been for more than a century.

Mackinac Island sits between the Upper and Lower peninsulas of Michigan – just east of the Mackinac Bridge that connects the peninsulas, and also just east north and east of where the Straits of Mackinac connect Lake Michigan with Lake Huron.

A 20-minute ferry ride gets you to Mackinac Island. Once you do, it's like you've stepped back in time.

You will find nary an Uber or taxi on Mackinac Island. But you can catch a ride on a horse and carriage, take a bike to your destination, or just walk.

Cars are banned - with the exception of emergency vehicles.

Small but mighty, the 4-square-mile island in Lake Huron is rich in history.

Mackinac Island is the site of two major battles in the War of 1812. Today, it features a military history museum with cannon demonstrations.

Mackinac Island is also known as the modern-day fudge capital of America.

Joann's Fudge uses about 100,000 pounds of sugar a season. They make it by hand, which is a 45-minute process.

Right off the main highway is a fan-favorite resort. Mission Point is a family-owned and operated hotel with 241 rooms, which sits on 18 acres.

For the last eight years, the family has poured $15 million into renovations. While the island is known for its fudge, the owners of Mission Point have turned Chianti restaurant into a culinary destination.

"It is our commitment to use as much Michigan products as possible," said Liz Ware, co-owner of Mission Point Resort, "and because we're on an island, we have to bring it all over on a ferry. Most people have the farm-to-table. We have the farm-to-ferry."

it was a big summer for Mission Point, because for the first time, the resort hosted an extravagant celebration at the end of Chicago Yacht Club Race to Mackinac.

"There were smiles from children to staff to family members," Ware said. "It was so much fun."

In fact, it was the race that got Ware – a Chicago transplant – to leave the city and head for the island.

A mile west of Mission Point, you'll find another family-owned 19th-century resort - the Grand Hotel, which just celebrated its 135th birthday.

The Grand Hotel a mix of old-world charm and modern recreation. You can lounge on what the hotel calls the world's longest front porch, or enjoy a dip in the opulent pool.

The Grand Hotel has preserved the authenticity of the design to perfection, like it was in the late 1800s.

All of Mackinac Island was named a National Historical Landmark in 1960.

Mackinac Island closes from October until April, unless you're a resident there. During the offseason, the only places open beside the hospital are the one school and a grocery store.