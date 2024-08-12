A slam dunk career change for pro SlamBall player and Chicago suburban native

CHICAGO (CBS) — SlamBall was invented in 1999 and was played in the U.S. until 2008. Now, the hybrid sport of football, basketball, and hockey with trampolines is back again after agreeing to a two-year TV deal with ESPN last summer.

Willowbrook native Ryan Johnson was a part of its return.

Johnson was a multi-sport athlete at Hinsdale South High School and he excelled at them all.

"I was a three-sport athlete all four years, so played football basketball, and track so, sports have been a part of my life as long as I can remember," says Johnson.

He graduated from the University of Iowa with a business degree in 2015. A few years later, Johnson's life changed drastically.

"In December 2020 my father had passed away from alcoholism and at the time I was still in my sales position," He said. "After he passed, I knew there was more out there for me. I made a career change and took a job in corporate wellness."

Today Johnson is a coach, personal trainer, and SlamBall player. It's the sport he grew up watching that fits his versatile skillset.

"I was informed that SlamBall was going to be making a return through an article CBS posted in March 2023. When I read that the wheels started to turn, and I was thinking how I could get a shot at this thing," He said.

So, Johnson found Altitude Trampoline Park in West Town and recorded videos of himself training there to submit to the league as a tryout along with his athletic resume.

This led to him being drafted in 6th round by the team named the Wrath.

"Watching this sport on spike TV when I was a kid and just dreaming of playing and then having the opportunity to actually be on a SlamBall court I remember first time walking out there and being on the trampolines almost in awe like, this can't be real."

SlamBall Series 6 was played in Las Vegas, where athletes from around the country make up teams that have to build chemistry quickly.

"Seven guys on a team, there's four guys on the court at a time and its hockey style substitutions so you're flying off the bench into action your teammates flying off and your jumping off tramp transition to hardwood to court so faced paced a lot of action."

While Ryan may make it look easy, jumping on Olympic-grade trampolines that launch you 15-20 feet in air, isn't.

"The body awareness, body control, timing there's so many things to factor in when you are on the tramps which are such a major element of the sport itself."

Johnson is currently training for the second season. He will have to go through the tryout process again but is confident after a year of experience.

"I was probably top five oldest in league and top five smallest statue but really don't care I knew what I was capable of proving that's what took place. Fortunate it made return and coaches gave me a shot."

Every time Johnson has taken a chance on himself, it has been a slam dunk.