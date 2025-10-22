A Safe Haven Foundation on Chicago's West Side is helping people experiencing homelessness reshape their reality

Colder weather has arrived in the Chicago area, and it's often when many focus on one group of Chicagoans the most —people experiencing homelessness.

Questions remain as to why the homeless population continues to get younger each year and what's being done to fix it. One foundation on the city's West Side is helping to answer them.

On the corner of Roosevelt and California sits a building that many in North Lawndale walk or drive by daily. The work going on inside the three-story glass structure is building a foundation for so many.

"We're much more than a shelter," said Nithin Kalvaktoa, VP of programs at A Safe Haven.

A Safe Haven Foundation located at 2750 W. Roosevelt Road operates 380 beds, but each night 25 cots are placed for certain overnight guests — many who are facing their darkest time.

"Being homeless is embarrassing," said Joshua McCullough.

McCullough, 23, is now able to look past that embarrassment and can speak publicly about the situation that many youths, ages 18 to 24, are facing in Chicago.

"I believe it needs to be heard, and I believe you have to live in your truth," he said.

Years ago, Josh found himself facing the truth of experiencing homelessness after he said he lost his job and was incarcerated. But before getting locked up, he had no wear to turn. He said in that moment, he felt alone.

"Many sleepless nights going on the train, not having anywhere to go. I know it's a lot of people who's going through that, and I know it's a lot of people who are afraid to talk about it," McCullough said.

So often, when people think of homelessness, the images of encampments and those we see living on the streets come to mind.

In Chicago, the latest 2025 data shows just over 7,400, or 7,452 to be exact, of people are experiencing homelessness. Those under 18 make up 26% of the population, while 9% of young adults, ages 18 to 24, are without shelter.

"For young adults, that can look different. no longer having a relative to stay with or being in an environment that's unsafe, running from that into a situation of uncertainty," Kalvakota said.

That's where Kalvakota and Safe Haven step in to fill a huge void. Kalvakota said young adults with criminal records find a hard to find employment and housing. The program eliminates the hurdle by providing two of the most essential needs to get off the streets — work and a place to sleep.

"This population of young adults have the hardest time finding a place to go. The instability, which is unique to those individuals," Kalvakota said.

"When I came here, I reshaped my reality, I asked God to give me another chance, and that's what he gave me," McCullough said.

Nightly, the 25 cots fill up as they provide overnight shelter and hot meals, the pure essentials.

"The small things, far as having a clean bed, some food, just having a place that's actually safe," McCullough said.

"Surround them with services to rebuild their lives," Kalvakota said.

Safe Haven is helping to ensure young adults who are in need get into programs and find employment.

"Help with personal health, be it medical, mental health, behavioral health, I see there's a need for all of that," Kalvakota said.

The non-profit operates on donations and grants.

Rep. La Shawn Ford said even college students are experiencing homelessness. That's why it's concerning for lawmakers to hear of potential federal cuts — funding they say is essential to turning lives around like McCullough.

"Those funds are being cut, and that's why we're seeing more people being evicted and having to sleep on the streets. It's coming from a direct impact of the federal gov cuts to social services," Ford said.

Despite working, MuCullough said he still depends on Safe Haven two years later. He's making strides, but says the program is helping him stay on track.

"It shouldn't be any other reason that anybody going through homelessness or going through that type of thing should have no place to look but this place, in my personal opinion," he said.