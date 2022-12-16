Watch CBS News
Family, friends to celebrate 95th birthday of Chicago educator Dr. Barbara Sizemore

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 95th birthday celebration for distinguished Chicago educator Dr. Barbara Sizemore.

Family friends and community members will gather at 8 a.m. at the Barbara a. Sizemore Academy, located at 65th Place and Stewart.

Dr. Sizemore's education career spanned more than 50 years - starting with Chicago public schools.

She also served as dean of the School of Education at DePaul University.

