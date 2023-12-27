911 call documents shocking discovery of man stuck in truck for 6 days in Northwest Indiana

PORTAGE, Ind. (CBS) -- Matt Reum survived nearly a week in the wild on nothing but rainwater, as he was trapped for six days in a wrecked truck in Northwest Indiana.

CBS 2's Lauren Victory got her hands on the 911 call made by one of the two fishermen who found the crash victim.

As they explained at a news conference on Tuesday, Mario Garcia and his son-in-law Nivardo Delatorre, were walking along Salt Creek near Portage, Indiana, in search of a good fishing spot Tuesday afternoon. But something shiny caught their attention – and it turned out to be a mangled truck.

Garcia said he moved the white airbag in the cab of the truck and went to touch what he thought was the driver's dead body. But the driver turned around, and began speaking.

"It almost killed me there, because it was kind of shocking," Garcia said Tuesday night, "but he was alive, and he was very happy to see us. Like he was really like, I've never seen a relief like that."

The shock could be heard on the fishermen's made the 911 call.

"Hey sir. I'm, I'm here at… let's see, a fishing hole right off of the expressway here," one of them tells a 911 operator. "I can't really - I don't know the address, but there's a car that's been here since Wednesday, and there is a person inside of it. He's still alive too."

Rescue crews had to bring in the jaws of life to get Reum, 27, out of the truck. The vehicle had gone off Interstate 94 and had rolled underneath a bridge back on Wednesday, Dec. 20.

Reum spent six days – including Christmas Eve and Christmas Day – trapped in the wrecked truck out in the elements before someone found him.

On Wednesday, friends posted a picture of Reum smiling and giving a thumbs-up from his hospital bed. They have started an online fundraiser for Reum – a welder who lives in Mishawaka, Indiana, near South Bend.

We are told that as of Wednesday, Reum was awake and able to speak. But he was not ready for an interview just yet.

Reum told the fishermen who rescued him that he survived off rainwater. We were curious how long someone could go with little to no food or water, so we tapped an independent expert from Northwestern Medicine for help.

"People can survive longer without food than they can without water," said Dr. Evelyn Huang, an emergency medicine physician at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, "the reason being is that there are stores of energy inside of our body that can replace food, but water is really hard to access and really hard to store."

Doctors amputated Reum's left leg at mid-shin earlier Wednesday. Friends said Reum broke several bones, and will need some time to recover physically and mentally.