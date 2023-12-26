Truck driver rescued after going off bridge on I-94 in Northwest Indiana

Driver rescued from under I-94 bridge in Indiana

PORTAGE, Ind. (CBS) -- Westbound lanes of Interstate 94 near Portage, Indiana were closed late Tuesday afternoon due to a crash.

Indiana State Police said a car went off an elevated section of the highway near mile marker 20 – trapping the driver inside.

State police said they are looking into the possibility that the crash might have happened before Tuesday, and that the driver could have been in the vehicle for days.

The driver was set to be airlifted to the hospital from the scene.

Lanes on westbound I-94 were closed from U.S. 29 to Route 249.

The lane closures were causing a long backup – with bumper-to-bumper traffic to Waverly Road.