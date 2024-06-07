80 years after he died, a pilot returns to his home in the Chicago area

80 years after he was shot down, a pilot returns to his home in the Chicago area

CHICAGO (CBS) — After 80 years, U.S. Army Air Force pilot Lieutenant Robert Porter returns home in Chicago after getting a hero's welcome.

His remains were escorted by police vehicles and motorcycles from several patriotic groups.

Lieutenant Porter was killed in 1944 when his plane was hit by an anti-aircraft fire in Germany.

His remains were finally identified late last year. The lieutenant's visitation, funeral, and burial will be Saturday.