8 injured in crash involving police in Spring Grove, Illinois

A helicopter rushed one of eight people to the hospital on Sunday afternoon after a serious crash involving police in Spring Grove, Illinois, near the Wisconsin state line.

Spring Grove police were responding to assist another department at 2:05 p.m. Sunday when an officer was involved in a crash at Illinois Route 12 and Spring Grove Road, police said.

Footage from the scene showed at least three sport-utility vehicles, one of which lost its engine.

A total of eight people were injured in the crash.

A witness described the aftermath.

"We witnessed a cop being pinned in his vehicle right after the accident happened. I'm pretty sure we witnessed him go straight from the cop car right to the stretcher. It was pretty much right as the helicopter was also showing up as well," the witness said. "It was just kind of a pretty crazy situation."

The conditions of those hurt were not immediately available early Monday.

The McHenry County Sheriff's Major Crash Unit was handling the investigation.