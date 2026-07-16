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70-year-old man pulled from lake by beachgoers at Montrose Beach in critical condition

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago, overseeing editorial operations and social media, and covering breaking, local and community news.
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Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

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A 70-year-old man was rescued by fellow beachgoers at Montrose Beach Wednesday after he went under the water in Lake Michigan.

Chicago police said just before 4 p.m., the man was pulled from the water by good Samaritans who were also at the beach. He was taken to St. Joseph Hospital where he is in critical condition, CPD said.

What caused the man to go under the water and any further information about his identity were not immediately known. An ambulance was seen by CBS Skywatch taking the man from the beach to the hospital Wednesday afternoon.

This week's heat wave and humidity pushing the feels-like temperature in triple digits have pushed more people to Chicago's beaches to cool off in the water. Safety advocates continue to remind the public that being a strong swimmer is not enough to protect you in the lake, especially when heat and fatigue are factored in. 

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