7-year-old dies after going missing, being found in retention pond in Lake in the Hills

A 7-year-old child who had gone missing died after being pulled out of a retention pond on Wednesday evening in northwest suburban Lake in the Hills.

Police said, shortly before 6 p.m., officers responded to a report of a missing child on Steeplechase Way.

The child had last been seen by their family a short time earlier.

Police later found the child unresponsive in a nearby retention pond. The officer began performing CPR before paramedics arrived and took the child to Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital, where the child was pronounced dead.

The child's death remained under investigation on Friday, but police said foul play is not suspected. The child's name has not been released.