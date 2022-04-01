7-year-old boy in critical condition, dog killed after both struck by vehicle in Beach Park

BEACH PARK, Ill (CBS) – A 7-year-old boy is in critical condition and a dog is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Beach Park Friday morning.

Lake County sheriff's Office said around 9:20 a.m., a 2005 Ford Explorer, driven by a 29-year-old woman of Beach Park, was driving northbound on Sheridan Road north of Chaney Avenue when the boy and dog entered the roadway.

The boy was transported to Advocate Condell medical Center with critical injuries. He will be transported to Lurie Children's Hospital for further treatment. The dog was believed to have died and was removed from the scene by bystanders.

The driver of the vehicle was not hurt and is cooperating with the investigation. Impairment is not believed to be a factor.

The Sheriff's Technical Crash Investigation Unit will continue the investigation.