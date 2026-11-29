A developer's proposal would level a building in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood that over the years has housed everything from a Blockbuster Video store to various restaurants to make way for a 47-unit residential building.

A community meeting on the proposal for the development at 2577 N. Clark St. was held earlier this month at Francis W. Parker School. The proposal calls for rezoning the property to allow for a seven-story mixed-use building with 47 units, including nine that would be rent-reduced affordable housing, according to the office of Ald. Timmy Knudsen (43rd).

The development would also include ground-floor retail. It would not have any parking included, published reports noted.

A presentation issued Nov. 3 by developer Validus Capital proposes a building that would back up to the alley east of Clark Street in the center, but would feature a one-story podium rising lower on the north and south ends so as not to block out the historic rowhouses that are set back from the street.

A proposal for a new residential development at 2577 N. Clark St. in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood. Validus Capital

Current zoning would allow for a shorter building that would block out the rowhouses, Knudsen's office said.

A Block Club Chicago report indicated that the community has expressed concerns that the new development could overshadow the rowhouses or place them at risk when construction is under way. The publication also listed narrow alley access as a concern.

Located at the site of a bend along Clark Street and a jog on Wrightwood Avenue, the site is currently occupied by a single-story building that housed the Briny Swine Smokehouse & Oyster Bar, which went out of business recently.

As documented in a 2024 review in the Windy City Times, Briny Swine offered up a variety of types of oysters, along with barbecue, cocktails, and "a band that played everything from jazz to Sugar Ray."

Before Briny Swine, the building housed an outpost of the Michigan-based HopCat beer bar, which operated from 2016 to 2019. Before HopCat, the building was home to a location of the fast-casual Italian chain Vapiano, which was in business from 2011 to 2014.

Residents who know the area well might remember the building best as a Blockbuster Video outpost. The Blockbuster store at the site is documented online as far back as 1989, and was around well into the 2000s — back in the days when both national chain and independent video rental stores could be found everywhere in the area. For a short time in 2008 after the Blockbuster Video store closed, a Seventh Avenue Coat Outlet operated in the building.

The proposed development site is located across Clark Street from another new residential building now under construction on the site of a since-demolished structure that housed a restaurant and furniture store. The building at 2600-2608 N. Clark St. had been completely vacant for several years, and was leveled this past winter to make way for the new five-story residential building that will include 48 apartments — 10 of them affordable housing units — as well as ground-floor commercial space.

Ald. Knudsen's office will be accepting community feedback on the proposed new development at 2577 N. Clark St. through Dec. 11, with conversations with adjacent property owners continuing as needed beyond that date.