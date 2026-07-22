7 Save A Lot stores on Chicago's South and West sides at risk of closing

The food deserts on Chicago's South and West sides could spread even wider if seven Save A Lot grocery stores close at the end of the week.

All the stores opened within just the past couple of years. Now they are at risk of closing this coming Saturday if Yellow Banana, the company that owns and operates the stores, does not find a new investor to help keep them open.

The chief executive officer of Yellow Banana, Joseph Canfield, died of a stroke this past April.

While the Save A Lot stores are still operating, Canfield's sudden death sparked a default in Yellow Banana's redevelopment agreement with the City of Chicago, which provided $13.5 million in taxpayer financing in 2022 to renovate and reopen six Save A Lot locations.

At risk are Save A Lot stores at 420 S. Pulaski Rd. in West Garfield Park, 10700 S. Halsted St. in Morgan Park, 2858 E. 83rd St. in South Chicago, 7240 S. Stony Island Ave. in South Shore, 7908 S. Halsted St. in Auburn Gresham, and 4439 W. 63rd St. in West Lawn all of which reopened as Save A Lots in 2024 and 2025 after renovations backed by the city's tax incentives.

In addition, a Save A Lot store at 832 W. 63rd St. in Englewood could close. Many neighbors spent months protesting the opening of that Save A Lot in the former Whole Foods space at 63rd and Halsted streets in 2023.

Neighbors and community leaders in Englewood said at the time that they could not trust the Save A Lot brand — saying the discount grocer has a reputation for selling a lackluster product.

In a statement, Save A Lot said the stores owned by Yellow Banana have faced "significant financial headwinds" in part due to "dramatic cuts to SNAP benefits."

"Compared to last year, the stores have experienced a 26% decline in SNAP/EBT tender types. As a result of this and other financial headwinds, Save A Lot made the difficult decision to end our arrangement with Yellow Banana. Yellow Banana is exploring alternatives in order to keep the stores open. If they are unable to find an alternative, the stores will cease operations, effective July 25th," the company said. "We are committed to the wellbeing of the communities we serve. We will continue to engage with City and Community leaders to explore ways to provide access to quality food and services for residents, and we are actively supporting impacted Yellow Banana team members throughout the transition."