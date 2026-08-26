7 hurt, 2 critically, in Bridgeview crash between semi, work van

Seven people were hurt, two critically, when a semi-truck and a work van crashed in southwest suburban Bridgeview early Wednesday morning.

A spokesperson for the village said police and first responders were called to 71st Street and Harlem Avenue shortly after 4 a.m. for a crash with injuries. When they arrived they found a work van and a semi-truck with a tractor trailer had collided. The van was on its side and suffered heavy damage, and police found multiple people trapped inside.

The people trapped in the work van were extricated with help from the Bedford Park Fire Department.

A total of seven people were injured, including the semi-truck's driver, officials said. All were taken to local hospital for treatment, with two in critical condition. The conditions of the other people were not immediately available, nor were further details about the nature of their injuries.

The intersection of 71st and Harlem was closed for hours for the accident investigation but reopened around 9:30 a.m.