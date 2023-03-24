Chicago Decides: Richard Wooten and William Hall face off in South Side's 6th Ward

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In the April 4 runoff elections in Chicago, 14 races for City Council are on the ballot after no candidate won a majority in the first round in February.

In the 6th Ward on the South Side, incumbent Ald. Roderick Sawyer is not seeking re-election after a failed bid for mayor.

CBS 2's Marie Saavedra spoke with the two candidates running to replace him – pastor Richard Wooten and pastor William Hall.

Wooten said he's running because he wants to continue a life dedicated to public service, including serving in the Army during Desert Storm, as well as a former Chicago police officer.

"I'm a block club president, I'm a community leader, I'm the president of the Greater Chatham Alliance, executive director of the Gathering Point Community Council. All of my adult life, I've been serving, and I'm just not finished yet," he said.

Wooten said he believes the biggest issue in the 6th Ward, like most of the city, is public safety, and that he has the experience to help reduce crime in the Ward.

"We're living in a position where we don't have peace in our community," he said. "Being a Chicago police officer for 23 years, and then the liaison for the 6th District under the CAPS program, I do understand how to resolve crime."

Hall said he wants to make the 6th Ward a safer ward, "where education is at the forefront," and to help local businesses thrive.

"I've lived in this ward, lived on the same block for 38 years of my life, and I've seen the difference. We went from parks to police presence to solve murders. We went from thriving businesses to board-ups. And last, but not least, I witnessed seniors go from happy to sad, simply because they can't leave their homes," he said.

He agreed safety is the top issue in the ward, and he wants to bring back "strategic policing" with more officers walking the streets.

You can watch the full interviews with both candidates above.

Election Day is April 4, and early voting is underway.