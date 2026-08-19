6 teens shot, 1 fatally, after multiple shootings in Chicago overnight

Six teens were shot, one fatally, after multiple shootings reported hours apart in Chicago overnight.

So far, there have been no arrests in connection with any of the shootings.

Area detectives are investigating.

South Austin shooting

Just before 9:30 p.m., Chicago police said two 16-year-old boys and an 18-year-old boy were outside in the 200 block of South Central Avenue when someone fired shots from inside a dark car and drove off.

Police said the 18-year-old was shot and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

A 16-year-old boy was also shot multiple times and takent ot he same hospital in critical condition.

Pullman shooting

Just 45 minutes later on the Far South Side, a 17-year-old boy was shot while police said he was standing outside in the 13200 block of South St. Lawrence Avenue.

The teen was shot in both legs and taken to Comer Children's Hospital in serious condition.

Little Village shooting

Then, just after 11:10 p.m., Chicago police said a 16-year-old boy was outside in the 2600 block of South Hamlin Avenue when a car drove past, and someone inside fired shots.

Police said the teen was shot in the head and chest. He later died at Mount Sinai Hospital.

South Deering shooting

Finally, around 12:30 a.m., a 16-year-old girl was shot in the foot while in the 10600 block of South Bensely Avenue.

Police said she was treated at the scene and then taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.