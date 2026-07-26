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6 people hospitalized in mass shooting in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood, sources say

By
Asal Rezaei
Asal Rezaei
Reporter
Asal Rezaei joined CBS2 Chicago as a general assignment reporter in August 2021.
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Asal Rezaei

/ CBS Chicago

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A mass shooting sent six people to the hospital in Chicago's Humboldt Park community overnight Saturday into Sunday, police sources said.

The six victims were between 33 and 46 years old, and at least two were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. Sunday on Central Park Avenue near Augusta Boulevard. A large response from Chicago police followed.

At one point, several white makeshift evidence markers were seen in the street. Police quickly taped off the area as multiple ambulances arrived.

Several people were taken away on stretchers.

Police sources said at least two people — a 35-year-old and a 36-year-old — were critically injured after being shot multiple times.

Sources said the other four victims were in good condition.

CBS News Chicago was still waiting for details from Chicago police Sunday morning. Police were busy overnight, as they responded to crime scenes across the city.

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