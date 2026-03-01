6 hurt when driver runs red light, hits 2 other vehicles in Chicago's Roscoe Village neighborhood

Six people were hurt early Sunday morning in a three-vehicle crash in Chicago's Roscoe Village community.

At 3:21 a.m., a black Honda was headed east on Addison Street at Western Avenue at a high speed, and the car zoomed through a solid red light, police said.

The Honda hit a white Toyota sport-utility vehicle, which flipped upside-down and hit a lamppost, police said.

The Honda then hit a black Toyota sedan that was headed north on Western Avenue.

There were three people in the Honda. The driver, a 21-year-old man, was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition with head injuries. One passenger, a woman of an unspecified age, was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with head and internal body injuries, while the other passenger, a 22-year-old man, was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic in critical condition with head and arm injuries.

The driver of the white Toyota SUV, a 57-year-old man, was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic in fair condition with heads lacerations and chest bruises. His passenger, a 37-year-old man, was taken to Northwestern in fair condition with head lacerations.

The driver of the black Toyota, a 41-year-old woman, was taken to Swedish Hospital in good condition for evaluation, police said.

The police Major Accident Investigation Unit was investigating Sunday. Citations were pending investigation.