Chicago police issue alert of 6 armed robberies on West, Southwest Sides

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are warning residents about a string of armed robberies on Chicago's West and Southwest Sides.

Six robberies were reported on Tuesday during the early morning hours in the Archer Heights, Gage Park, Elsdon, and North Lawndale neighborhoods.

Police said two to four unknown offenders approached in a stolen brown Kia Soul and a white Cadillac with no license plates and boxed in the victim's vehicle.

They would then exit the vehicles, brandishing handguns and demanding the victim's belongings.

In one of these incidents, the owner of a vehicle caught the offenders attempting to enter his vehicle after smashing the windows, at which time one of the offenders fired two shots before fleeing, police said.

In another incident, the offenders smashed several windows of vehicles that were parked near a commercial business.

Incident dates and locations:

4400 block of South Kedvale Avenue at 3:45 a.m.

5500 block of South Homan Avenue at 4:30 a.m.

3900 block of West 43rd Street at 4:43 a.m.

5400 block of South Springfield Avenue at 4:56 a.m.

5400 block of South Avers Avenue at 5 a.m.

5300 block of South Pulaski Road between 5 and 5:05 a.m.

The robbers were described as two to four Black men wearing black/dark-colored clothing and black ski masks.

Police remind residents to never pursue a fleeing assailant and to never resist a robbery. Instead, call 911 and remain on the scene when possible.

Anyone with information can contact the Area 1 Detective Division at 312-747-8384.