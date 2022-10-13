58th Chicago International Film Festival is underway
CHICAGO (CBS) – The 58th Chicago International Film Festival is underway.
The annual event brings tens of thousands of people to the movies. It's the longest-running competitive film festival in North America.
This year, there are more than 90 features and 60 short films at venues across the city.
For more information on the festival and its events, visit chicagofilmfestival.com.
