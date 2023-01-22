Watch CBS News
6 people hospitalized after hit-and-run crash in River North

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Six people are hospitalized after a hit-and-run car crash in Chicago's River North neighborhood Saturday evening. 

According to the Chicago Police Department, just before 8 p.m. at Ontario and Wabash a Chevrolet sedan hit a Toyota Priis, then drove onto the sidewalk and hit four people standing at the corner. 

A 26-year-old woman was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition. A 30-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman were also transported to northwestern in good condition. A 30-year-old man was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

A 30-year-old man in the Pris was also hospitalized in good condition. A 30-year-old woman was taken to Rush Hospital in good condition.

Two men and a woman then got out of the sedan and ran off. 

Police were still trying to track them down Saturday evening.

First published on January 21, 2023 / 10:29 PM

