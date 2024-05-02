Watch CBS News
5 men sought in knife robbery on Chicago Red Line platform

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Mass Transit detectives are searching for five men in connection to an armed robbery on a CTA Red Line platform in the Roseland neighborhood last month.

Authorities said on April 24, just after 10 p.m., the suspects approached the victim on the 95th Street Dan Ryan platform in the 0-100 block of West 95th Street and took the victim's belongings by force.

The suspects captured by surveillance cameras were described as five Black men between 18 to 30 years old.

cta knife robbery suspects
Mass Transit Detectives

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Mass Transit at 312-745-4706  

First published on May 2, 2024 / 2:29 PM CDT

