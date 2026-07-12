5 family members killed, 2 others injured in East St. Louis mass shooting; 2 teens in custody

A mass shooting in downstate Illinois has left five family members dead and two others fighting for their lives on Sunday.

Police are investigating three locations in East St. Louis where the shootings happened.

Illinois State Police says East St. Louis police received a call to investigate remains at a public housing complex, a park, and a home. The exact time of the shooting is not clear.

ISP says it's possible some of the shootings happened sooner, but most took place on Sunday.

"The picture is coming together. We have a lot of ISP special agents, troopers, officers from our local partners that are actively involved investigating those particular questions and I think that will become apparent over time," said ISP director Brenden Kelly.

The five victims were identified as Cherie May, 49, Devin May, 24, Patricia May, 74, Quentin Thompson, 21, and Shania Thompson, 25.

ISP says the two suspected shooters are teens, just 15 and 16 years old. The two are related to each other, but it's unclear how. One of those suspects is related to one of the people killed.

Illinois state police say the two suspected shooters are teens, just 15 and 16 years old. The two are related to each other, but it's unclear how. One of those suspects is related to one of the people killed.

"Because they are all related and because of the definition of what a mass shooting is, and also the proximity that, yes, this is a large city where they deserve multiple complex crime scenes, but because of one common connection and the way this has played, it may be appropriate to characterize it as a mass shooting," Kelly said.

Police say they could not disclose how many weapons were recovered or how they got the guns.

It is still an active investigation and they are not sure of a motive.

No charges have been filed yet, and there is no threat to the public.