5 hurt after head-on crash in South Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Five people are injured following a two-car crash in South Chicago Friday morning.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. in the 8100 block of South South Chicago Avenue.

Police said a vehicle was heading eastbound on South Chicago when it struck a second car head-on.

A woman and a passenger, both 26, in the first car were taken by the Chicago Fire Department to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition with minor injuries.

Three men, all aged 47, were in the second car and also taken to U of C Hospital. One of the victims suffered a major head injury and is listed in critical condition. The other two victims are in good condition with minor injuries.

No further information was immediately available.