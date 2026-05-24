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5 Chicago police officers hospitalized after being hit by car on Chicago's Near West Side

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a digital producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
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Adam Harrington,
Tim Jacobi

/ CBS Chicago

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A car hit a group of Chicago police officers trying to disperse a crowd on Chicago's Near West Side early Sunday morning, sending five officers to the hospital.

At 3:20 a.m., CPD officers were on foot dispersing the large crowd in the 1200 block of South Loomis Street, in the area of the ABLA Brooks Homes, when an 18-year-old man headed west in the eastbound lanes of Roosevelt Road in a blue sedan struck the officers.

After hitting the officers, the car hit a Chicago Police Department vehicle, a pole, and a fence, police said.

 A gun was recovered from the car, police said.

Five police officers were taken to local hospitals, all in fair condition, police said.

A large gathering remained at the area afterward, and officers were heard telling people to leave the area around 4 a.m.

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