5 Chicago police officers hospitalized after being hit by car on Chicago's Near West Side

A car hit a group of Chicago police officers trying to disperse a crowd on Chicago's Near West Side early Sunday morning, sending five officers to the hospital.

At 3:20 a.m., CPD officers were on foot dispersing the large crowd in the 1200 block of South Loomis Street, in the area of the ABLA Brooks Homes, when an 18-year-old man headed west in the eastbound lanes of Roosevelt Road in a blue sedan struck the officers.

After hitting the officers, the car hit a Chicago Police Department vehicle, a pole, and a fence, police said.

A gun was recovered from the car, police said.

Five police officers were taken to local hospitals, all in fair condition, police said.

A large gathering remained at the area afterward, and officers were heard telling people to leave the area around 4 a.m.