48th annual Wells Street Art Festival happening in Old Town

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Wells Street Art Festival is back in Old Town for its 48th year.

This year, nearly 200 local and national arts will line the street featuring hundreds of pieces available for purchase.

Guests can also check out local food vendors, live music, arts and crafts, and more.

Gates open today and Sunday at 10 a.m. and will run until dusk.

A $10 suggested donation is asked for entry. 

First published on June 10, 2023 / 10:20 AM

