4 suspects rob victims, torch vehicle used in crimes on Chicago's West Side, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) – A vehicle was torched following robberies on the city's West Side, according to an alert from Chicago police.

The robberies happened in the Lawndale, and Humboldt Park neighborhoods.

In the first incident, police said on Aug. 11 around 2:27 p.m. three male black offenders wearing masks exited a black Chevy SUV with Illinois Temporary tags as the victim exited from the Chase Bank, in the 800 block of North Kedzie. Two of the offenders were holding machine guns and the third had a handgun.

The offenders took the victim's gold chains and money before re-entering their vehicle driven by a fourth offender and fled.

In the second incident, the same vehicle with four male occupants pulled up to the victim, in the 1200 block of South Komensky on Aug. 12 around 11:35 a.m., at which time three of the male offenders exited the vehicle.

Three of the offenders were armed with "Draco" rifles and took the victim's gold chains, wallet, and money before entering the vehicle and fleeing the scene.

The vehicle used in both robberies was found in the South Austin neighborhood on Aug. 15 completely torched, in the 200 block of North Waller around 10:12 p.m.

It was through the detectives' investigations that the burned-out Chevy was identified as the vehicle used in each of the robberies.

Police only had vague descriptions of the offenders.

Residents are encouraged to never resist a robbery and to value their life over any and all property, If approached by a witness to the incident, request contact information, and Dial 911 immediately and remain on scene when possible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Four detectives at 312-746-8253.