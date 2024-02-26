Watch CBS News
4 people shot on Chicago's South Side

Emergency vehicles headed to site of reported shooting on Chicago's South Side
Emergency vehicles headed to site of reported shooting on Chicago's South Side 00:16

CHICAGO (CBS) – Four people were shot on Chicago's South Side late Monday afternoon.

Emergency vehicles were headed to the area of 71st Street and State for the report of multiple people being shot.

The Chicago Fire Department said they transported two victims in serious to critical condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center, one victim in serious to critical condition to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, and one victim in good condition to St. Bernard Hospital in Chicago.

This would be the third mass shooting in just two days in Chicago.

On Sunday there were two deadly mass shootings, one on the city's North Side and the other on the South Side.

First published on February 26, 2024 / 6:21 PM CST

