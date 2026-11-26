The Soul Train line and the costumes were all epic, even iconic.

Even more so, the dance moves.

A stint on Soul Train gave Black artists national exposure and a big boost to their budding careers.

But the singers weren't the only stars on the stage.

They shared the spotlight with dancers like Ski Carr, Cheryl Song, Reggie Thornton, and Mike Abbott.

They were the trendsetters of the day — bringing street moves to the screen.

"It was a chance to do what we wanted to do, and that's just dance," Carr said.

They were not professionals, but passionate performers committed to a demanding production schedule.

"They taped Saturday and Sunday, one weekend per month," Song said.

"On a Saturday, it would start maybe about 10 o'clock, and you would leave sometime five or seven that night," Abbott said.

"To keep everybody there all day and all night, they wouldn't do the Soul Train line until the last thing on Sunday," Song said.

"So we had to make sure that we had a lot of energy to do that Soul Train line. Because we knew that was one of the highlights of the show," Thornton said.

According to Song, one of the hard part was not knowing what music they were going to play. She said everything they did since they were usually by themselves was spur of the moment.

To be chosen for the line was an honor. The selection was not just based on how you moved but how you looked.

"I used to have to go downtown to the clothing mart where they sold all the clothing, really, really cheap," Song said. "I would buy things and like add sequins to make it a little more flashy."

"When I came on Soul Train, I came with the suits. I wanted to come with a certain savoir-faire," Carr said. "I was kind of a funky dancer. I was a dancer that was just animalistic."

The cost to be funky, flashy, and fabulous came out of their own pockets, and it's hard to believe today.

But back then, they didn't get paid.

"You've got a box of Kentucky Fried Chicken and a chance to be on TV," Abbott said.

That, for some, was life-changing.

Song says she owes everything to Soul Train. Her dynamic dance moves caught the attention of several major artists, including Michael Jackson.

"He hired me to find dancers for him, and I got the dancers to teach him how to do the moonwalk," she said.

For Thornton, he also became a professional dancer.

"I got a chance to represent Soul Train in Jamaica — I've danced on the Academy Awards. I just used that same confidence and that same musicality and put it into my acting."

Carr now has a recurring role on BET's hit show, "The Family Business."

Abbott only spent a couple of years in the entertainment industry behind the scenes, but he credits the show with giving him confidence to pursue anything.

"It was something to show that I was Black. I was intelligent, smart," he said.

"When Soul Train started to come on, there were not that many Black television shows that were on television," Thornton said. "There was Julia, and then there was the Flip Wilson show. So to see Black people in all their fabulousness and glory was a great big thing."

Soul Train ran for 35 seasons — producing more than 1,000 episodes. The show ended in March of 2006, but dancers take pleasure in knowing its history lives on.

"If you go to YouTube, or my son Cassius, he can put in Ski Carr, he'll be able to see me dancing," Carr said. "When we're long gone. It's gonna live on forever. That to me is my legacy for my son and my legacy as a Soul Train dancer."

The Soul Train dancers get together for an annual reunion picnic every summer in Los Angeles. And yes, the highlight of the gathering is a Soul Train line.

The BET Soul Train Music Awards will air on Friday at 7 p.m.