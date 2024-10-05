4 dead, 3 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) — At least four people were killed and three others were hurt in weekend shootings across Chicago.

The ages of the victims range from 16 to 35.

Shootings from Friday

In the first shooting of the weekend, a 35-year-old man was sitting in a parked vehicle with a woman Friday just after 10:30 p.m. in the 10600 block of South State Street when a known man approached on foot and fired shots. Fire crews took the victim to Christ Hospital with a gunshot wound to the head, where he died.

Over an hour later, around 11:48 p.m., a 20-year-old woman was a passenger in a vehicle in the 4800 block of South Rockwell Street when she saw a man on the street who fired shots. She was hit in the left and right calf and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

Shootings from Saturday

At 3:32 a.m. in the 2000 block of South State Street, a man was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the body inside a residence, where he died.

At 3:40 a.m. in the 0-100 block of West Hubbard Street, a 24-year-old man was in a fight

At 4:03 a.m. in the 0-100 block of West 71st Street, a 16-year-old boy was outside when he heard shots and then felt pain. He self-transported to St. Bernard Hospital with a gunshot wound to the body in good condition.

At 4:15 a.m. in the 5600 block of West Addison Street, a 20-year-old man was dropped off by an unknown person in a black sedan that was observed with damage from gunfire. The victim was shot in the right hip in critical condition and later died. The circumstances of the incident are unknown.

At 4:15 a.m. in the 3700 block of West Armitage Avenue, a 21-year-old man was walking outside when a gray-in-color van approached, and someone from inside fired shots in his direction. The victim was hit in the body and self-transported to St. Mary's Hospital in good condition.

Unless otherwise noted, no one is in custody in either shooting.

Check back for updates.