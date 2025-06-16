4 boys apprehended after stolen car hits tree in Chicago's Washington Park, police say

Four boys were apprehended and taken to an area hospital when a stolen car hit a tree on the eastern edge of Chicago's Washington Park Monday afternoon.

At 4:40 p.m., a stolen Toyota was headed south on Cottage Grove Avenue at 51st Street when it hit a tree, police said.

Todd Feurer/CBS

Todd Feurer/CBS

Four male juveniles fled the car and were taken into custody, police said.

Todd Feurer/CBS

Todd Feurer/CBS

The boys were also taken to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A gun was recovered at the scene, police said. Charges were pending late Monday.