Third man charged in 2022 murder of 12-year-old girl in Chicago Lawn

CHICAGO (CBS) — A third man is charged in the murder of a 12-year-old girl who was celebrating her birthday in Chicago Lawn in 2022.

Rahdeem Calhoun, 23, of Chicago, was arrested and charged with one felony count of first-degree murder.

Chicago police said that Calhoun was taken into custody on Thursday after he was identified as an additional offender who shot and killed Nyzireya Moore.

Nyzireya London Moore Moore Family

Moore was in a car with her family in the 7200 block of South Oakley Avenue on March 1, 2022, when shots were fired from the street, and a bullet hit her in the head. She was returning from a birthday dinner with her family.

Police sources at the time said three men were in the area when they saw a car pass by. One of them pulled out a gun and started shooting at another car.

Two other men, Malik Parish, 22, and Abdul Ali, 20, were also charged with murder and related offenses.

Calhoun is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Friday.