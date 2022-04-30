3-year-old girl dies after apartment fire in Bronzeville

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 3-year-old girl is dead after suffering smoke inhalation and burns in an apartment fire in the Bronzeville neighborhood early Saturday morning.

The fire broke out in the rear of a three-story apartment located at 606 E. 43rd St.

The girl was trapped on the second floor and was rescued by firefighters, according to fire officials.

Still and box on 43. Victim is a 3 year old girl suffering from heavy smoke inhalation. Very critical to Comer. Child rescued from second floor front after heavy fire broke out in rear pic.twitter.com/endEoK2QVo — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) April 30, 2022

The girl was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition but was later pronounced dead.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.