Watch CBS News

3-year-old girl dies after apartment fire in Bronzeville

/ CBS Chicago

3-year-old girl dies after fire in Bronzeville 00:24

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 3-year-old girl is dead after suffering smoke inhalation and burns in an apartment fire in the Bronzeville neighborhood early Saturday morning.

The fire broke out in the rear of a three-story apartment located at 606 E. 43rd St. 

The girl was trapped on the second floor and was rescued by firefighters, according to fire officials. 

The girl was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition but was later pronounced dead.  

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

First published on April 30, 2022 / 7:32 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.