3 Things to Watch: Bears vs. Vikings this Sunday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Bears are looking for a couple of firsts this weekend when they visit the Vikings. They're looking for their first road win of the season and their first division win against a Minnesota team that's already 2-0 in the NFC North.

Looking Down Field(s)

Thing number one is probably not going to change until we see consistency under center, and that's the play of Justin Fields. He was better last week, posting season highs in completions, passing yards, and rushing yards. But those numbers were pedestrian. Unfortunately, the six sacks he took were not, and he's now been sacked 11 times over the last two games. He has to be better.

Justin Jefferson Rolling

The second thing to watch is Justin Jefferson. He's been a purple-defensive back eater since coming into the league, and year three has been no different. In last week's win over the Saints, we saw the All-Pro wideout get 147 yards through the air and run in a touchdown on a jet sweep. Jaylon Johnson may not be available this week, while rookie Kyler Gordon has had issues. QBs have a 140.2 QB rating when throwing his way. None of this is good for the Bears.

Red Zone Woes

The third and final thing to watch: is the red zone. The Bears did not just fail to make it into the end zone in Sunday's loss. Since the season-opening win over the Niners, they rank 31st out of 32 teams in touchdown percentage in the red zone. The defense may win championships, but you have to score enough points to win enough games to get to said championship. Luke Getsy better start plotting, and quick.

That's three things to watch when the Bears visit the Vikings at high noon Sunday.