3 people wounded in stabbing during fight on Chicago's West Side

Three people were wounded early Sunday morning when someone stabbed them all during a fight on Chicago's West Side, police said.

At 3:01 a.m., the three male victims were in a physical fight with an attacker who took out a sharp object and attacked them in the 2900 block of West Wilcox Street in the East Garfield Park neighborhood, police said.

A 29-year-old man was stabbed in the chest and was reported in good condition, and a 43-year-old man and a 19-year-old man were each stabbed multiple times throughout the body and were both reported in critical condition, police said.

The victims were all taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County.

A suspect was taken into custody, and charges were pending Sunday morning.