Watch CBS News
Crime

3 people wounded in stabbing during fight on Chicago's West Side

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
Read Full Bio
Adam Harrington

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

Three people were wounded early Sunday morning when someone stabbed them all during a fight on Chicago's West Side, police said.

At 3:01 a.m., the three male victims were in a physical fight with an attacker who took out a sharp object and attacked them in the 2900 block of West Wilcox Street in the East Garfield Park neighborhood, police said.

A 29-year-old man was stabbed in the chest and was reported in good condition, and a 43-year-old man and a 19-year-old man were each stabbed multiple times throughout the body and were both reported in critical condition, police said.

The victims were all taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County.

A suspect was taken into custody, and charges were pending Sunday morning.

Adam Harrington

Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue