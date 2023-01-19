Watch CBS News
3 people hospitalized after being stabbed at Avondale restaurant

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three people were hospitalized after being stabbed in a restaurant in the Avondale neighborhood Wednesday night.

The stabbing happened inside Las Islas Marias, 3243 N. Pulaski Rd.

A heavy police presence was seen at the scene afterward.

The Chicago Fire Department said one of the victims was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, another was taken to Swedish Hospital and the third to Community First Medical Center.

Authorities did not have information on the victims' genders, ages or conditions.

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on January 18, 2023 / 9:04 PM

