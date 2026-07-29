3 people injured SUV collides with ATV in Chicago's Belmont Cragin community

Three people were injured Tuesday night when an all-terrain vehicle slammed int a sport-utility vehicle in Chicago's Belmont Cragin community.

Police said at 9:03 p.m., a woman was driving black SUV on Diversey Avenue just west of Cicero Avenue and was turning left into a parking lot.

The SUV came into contact with an ATV operated by a 22-year-old man with a 16-year-old boy as a passenger, police said.

The passenger-side door of the SUV was smashed.

The woman driving the SUV was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition, police said.

The ATV driver was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in critical condition, and his passenger was taken to the same hospital in good condition, police said.

Citations were pending Wednesday morning.