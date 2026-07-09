3 people injured in hit-and-run involving 3 vehicles on DuSable Lake Shore Drive

Three people were injured in a hit-and-run crash involving three cars on DuSable Lake Shore Drive on Thursday morning.

At 6:47 a.m., a driver heading north on DuSable Lake Shore Drive near McCormick Place hit a Ford sedan being driven by a 31-year-old woman with a male passenger. The driver of the Ford lost control and hit a Lexus sport-utility vehicle being driven by a 70-year-old man with a 71-year-old woman in the passenger seat, police said.

The first driver fled the scene, police said.

The driver of the Ford and the man and woman in the Lexus were all taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.