3 people injured during drive-by shooting in Rogers Park

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Three people were injured during a drive-by shooting in Rogers Park Wednesday night.

Two women and a man were standing on the sidewalk, in the 7600 block of North Paulina around 9:30 p.m., when someone in a dark-colored sedan fired shots.

A 31-year-old woman was taken to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition. A 30-year-old woman was shot in the leg and taken to the same hospital in good condition. The male victim, 28-year-old, was also shot in the leg and is in fair condition.

No arrests have been made.