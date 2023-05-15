Watch CBS News
3 people injured, trapped in crash near Manhattan, Illinois

MANHATTAN, Ill. (CBS) -- A three-vehicle crash left people trapped Monday afternoon outside Manhattan, Illinois.

The crash happened at U.S. 52 and Baker Road in Manhattan Township in Will County.

One of the people trapped was reported in critical condition while two suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Two other people were involved in the crash, but refused medical treatment.

At the scene, a pickup truck was seen turned on its side, while a truck -- which appeared to have been hauling lumber or wood products -- was off-road in the grass.

